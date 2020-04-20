Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Get Check Cap alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.