ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

CCXI has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a positive rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 2.09.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 119,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $5,400,139.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,893,544.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $55,396.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 77,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,891 shares of company stock valued at $17,813,502. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

