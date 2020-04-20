Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.16.

CDE stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 76,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,653,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 305,962 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

