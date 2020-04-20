Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,769 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $178.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

