ConocoPhillips’ (COP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

