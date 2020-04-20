Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.