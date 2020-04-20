Cowen Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $235.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $215.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

