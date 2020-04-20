Credit Suisse Group Boosts AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $19.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth P. Bernstein bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,821. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

