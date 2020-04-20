Credit Suisse Group Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $106.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

