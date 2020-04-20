Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($3.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.96.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 2.53. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

