Crossvault Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.4% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,932.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,867.44. The company has a market cap of $1,184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

