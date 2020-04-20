CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.46.

CBAY stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.03. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 355,463 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 84,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

