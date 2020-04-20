DA Davidson Cuts iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target to $4.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iMedia Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.95.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($1.67). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 121.07% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iMedia Brands stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 15.64% of iMedia Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

