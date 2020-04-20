Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lessened by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Danaher by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $156.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

