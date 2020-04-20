Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 3,315,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on DLX. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Deluxe stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

