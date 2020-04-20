Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €143.38 ($166.72).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

ETR DB1 opened at €139.35 ($162.03) on Monday. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 12 month high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a 50-day moving average of €127.90 and a 200-day moving average of €139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

