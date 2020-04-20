DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $170.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.