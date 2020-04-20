DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.21 Million Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after buying an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $141,296,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 693,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $84,789,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,848,000 after purchasing an additional 647,568 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.66. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $89.43 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

