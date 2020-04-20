DNB Asset Management AS Sells 7,800 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

NYSE:EQR opened at $69.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

