Elite Wealth Management Inc. Buys 74,959 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,959 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 24.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $178.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

