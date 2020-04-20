Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,375.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,932.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,867.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,353.52.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

