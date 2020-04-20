Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $51.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

