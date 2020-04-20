Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 3,353,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.