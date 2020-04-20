Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.80 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

