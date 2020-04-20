Exane Derivatives Acquires New Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,922,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYTM opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $771.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.71. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 12.39.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $34,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $593,797 in the last ninety days. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

