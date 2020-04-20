Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT opened at $87.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.63. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.07.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.