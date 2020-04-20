Exane Derivatives Increases Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 186.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cigna were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $778,675,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,153,000 after acquiring an additional 824,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Cigna by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after acquiring an additional 737,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $194.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.09. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.