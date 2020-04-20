Exane Derivatives Invests $93,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,342,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,172 shares of company stock valued at $60,589,113 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MASI opened at $199.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.91. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $208.59.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

