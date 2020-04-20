Exane Derivatives Makes New $92,000 Investment in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,144,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,666,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,281,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $157.43 on Monday. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.52) EPS. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

