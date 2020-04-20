Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,268 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25,360.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $81.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.52.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

