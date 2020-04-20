Exane Derivatives Sells 13,438 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,438 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $23.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

