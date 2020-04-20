F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,152 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of F.N.B. worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,549,000 after buying an additional 286,535 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

FNB opened at $7.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Insiders have bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

