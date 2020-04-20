Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

