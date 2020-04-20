Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.41.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $590.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of -531.88 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $213.13 and a 1-year high of $593.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

