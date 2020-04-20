Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 209.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Shares of TSN opened at $62.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

