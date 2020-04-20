Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $76.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

