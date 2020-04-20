First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 135 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $318.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.68 and a 200 day moving average of $338.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

