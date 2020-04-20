First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. AJO LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $25.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.26.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

