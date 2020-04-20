First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $247,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after buying an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,260,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after buying an additional 276,536 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

NYSE DE opened at $138.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

