First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $285,000 Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $4,705,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 378.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 103,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 17.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 113.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $194.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.09. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.