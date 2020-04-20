First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $392,000 Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total value of $202,886.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,987.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,803 shares of company stock worth $30,297,807 in the last ninety days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.06.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $228.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.49. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $323.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

