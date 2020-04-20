First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $597,000 Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $105.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average is $128.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

