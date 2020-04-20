First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $714,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

