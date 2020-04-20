First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 7,368 Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,070,124.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,372 shares of company stock worth $27,655,884 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.89. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

