First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 239 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 143.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 408.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $422.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,607 shares of company stock valued at $81,567,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $173.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.54.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

