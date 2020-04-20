First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $228.41 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

