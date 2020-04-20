First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $282.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

