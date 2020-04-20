FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of FMC worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $86.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

