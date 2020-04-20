Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 3,958,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

