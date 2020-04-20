Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.95 ($62.74).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($69.19) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

FRE stock opened at €37.49 ($43.59) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.67.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

